Jaishankar greets Zambian counterpart on country's Independence Day

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Minister said that India is committed to strengthening the long-standing ties of the two nations.

"Warm greetings to FM Stanley Kakubo and the Government & people of Zambia on their Independence Day. Committed to strengthening of our long-standing ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

