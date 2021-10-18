Jaishankar holds 'productive talks' with Israeli counterpart, agrees in-principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said that he had "very productive talks" with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, where they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the in-principle agreement on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed to resume FTA (Free Trade Agreements) negotiations next month.

"Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification," Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister also thanked Israel for joining International Solar Alliance. "Welcomed Israel as the newest member of @isolaralliance," Jaishankar said in a subsequent tweet.

This comes a day after Jaishankar held a productive meeting with members of Israeli chambers of commerce and said that there are several priority areas for collaboration, including the health sector, agriculture and green growth.

"A productive meeting with Israeli chambers of commerce and the innovation ecosystem. Appreciate their visible enthusiasm for doing more partnerships with India. Many post-Covid priorities including digital, health, agriculture and green growth are natural areas for our collaboration," Jaishankar tweeted.

This ongoing visit is Jaishankar's first to the country as the External Affairs Minister. He is also slated to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor