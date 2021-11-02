Jaishankar meets Kenyan Cabinet Secretary, discusses COP26

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Energy Monica Juma here and discussed COP26 with her.

Stating that there is always something new to learn from her, Jaishankar said that he discussed Commonwealth issues with Juma.

"Great to see Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Energy @_MonicaJuma. Discussed #COP26 and Commonwealth issues. Always something new to learn from her," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The two leaders met in Glasgow amid the high-profile COP-26 summit here.

COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), was held on November 1-2. Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries attended the summit.

( With inputs from ANI )

