Jaishankar meets UK CDS General Carter, holds talks on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter and held a conversation centred around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific.

"Received UK CDS General Nicholas Carter. Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

The top UK General's visit comes following the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan and amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Thursday, UK CDS General Carter called on his Indian counterpart General Bipin Rawat and discussed the way forward to enhance the defence cooperation between the two countries.

"General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, UK called on General Bipin Rawat CDS and discussed steps to take forward the defence cooperation between India and UK," Indian Army tweeted.

General Carter is on a three-day visit to India. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

