Japan accepts five Myanmar diplomats appointed by Junta-controlled govt

The Japanese government on Friday accepted the five diplomats appointed by Myanmar's military-controlled government, local media reported citing Japanese government sources.

The acceptance of five diplomats appointed by Junta-ruled Myanmar by Japan could be perceived as backing Junta rule, the Kyodo News report said.

"The Japanese government deemed it was unable to refuse their appointments for fear that doing so would adversely affect its ability to protect Japanese nationals in the country amid political turmoil in the wake of the military's February coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi," said the Japanese News outlet citing a Foreign Ministry source.

The government sources further stated that Japan contends there must be some practical connections with the military government.

According to Kyodo News, in March, the junta dismissed two diplomats at its embassy in Tokyo after they boycotted their duties in protest of the coup and the ensuing violent military crackdown on demonstrators.

"Since May, the five junta-appointed diplomats have been acknowledged by Japan as representatives of Myanmar on several occasions. However, they are not replacements for the two dismissed diplomats," the Japanese News outlet report said citing multiple sources.

As per the report, The Japanese government has agreed to not withdraw the visas of two fired diplomats and considered their respect to stay in the country.

Japan stated that it had not processed the diplomatic visas for military-appointed replacements for Aung Soe Moe, and the other anonymous diplomat, that junta had applied for.

Japan has also condemned the military's violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters and called for a halt to the violence, the release of Suu Kyi and other detainees and a return to the democratic process. But it has not joined the United States and other democracies in imposing sanctions on the individuals and groups involved, Kyodo News report said.

( With inputs from ANI )

