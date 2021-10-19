JIBS awarded prestigious global engagement seed grant by IBRO

New Delhi, Oct 19 In a significant academic development, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) has been awarded the Global Engagement Seed Grant from the prestigious International Brain Research Organisation (IBRO). The grant provides monetary, logistical and human resources' support to JIBS to further its trans-disciplinary research in neurosciences and also expand the community outreach initiatives of the institute in disseminating information about Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs).

The grant also covers a week-long event- Neurodevelopmental disorders and Society: A Neuroscience Engagement and Outreach Event- which will be organised by JIBS in May next year, with a primary focus on enhancing research on NDDs.

"It is a very significant academic progress for JIBS and in line with our vision of applying the behavioural and social science research and evaluation towards improving people's lives, with a special emphasis on the underprivileged," said Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences. "I hope it will expand and strengthen our interdisciplinary research in neurosciences," he added.

The grant awarded by the IBRO worldwide since 2015 to encourage engagement, outreach and advocacy activities in the field of Brain Sciences- was secured by Dr. Divya Bhatia, Assistant Professor at JIBS.

IBRO is the global association of neuroscience societies established in 1961 that aims to promote and support neuroscience around the world through training, education, research, outreach and engagement activities. IBRO specifically aims to develop, coordinate, support and promote scientific research in all fields concerning Brain.

Expressing happiness over receiving the grant, Dr. Bhatia hoped that it would pave the path for supplementing neurosciences' research and awareness across the country.

"It is a huge leap for us and I hope it would encourage more engagement in disseminating information and awareness about Neurodevelopmental disorders," Dr. Bhatia said.

The grant would also help JIBS to reach to specific societal groups such as parents and school educators particularly from rural areas to educate them about common NDDs, risk factors, prevention methods and the importance of early diagnosis as well as government support and guidelines.

