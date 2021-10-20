Job recruiter reveals data analyst job can offer salary upto £60k and it doesn't require a degree

If you want to earn well and become something in life , it is important for you to have a atleast a degree. You should complete your education to reach heights in your career. But do you know that there is a job that will pay you bomb salary and you do not even need to have a degree for that. Yes, that's right.

A talent manager has revealed that there is a job that will pay the candidate high salary and they don't need a degree for it. Eleni Pavlovic, 24, is a talent manager and she specializes in marketing, operations, people, finance, data and product.

Eleni took to TikTok and made a video where she advises job seekers to apply for product data analyst role.

What exactly does a product data analyst do?

Eleni explains in a TikTok video: "You're normally working for some kind of app or platform where you'll be analysing the success of the product. "So let's say if you were going to do that role on TikTok, you would be evaluating which parts of the app are most users using and which parts of the app they're not really going to. "Then the areas they're not really visiting, you would be giving suggestions on how to better improve the product so that more people use it."

She further in her video said that one doesn't need a university degree to get this job. However, recommended job seekers to take online courses to polish their skills. And she said that one needs to be confident talking to 'senior stakeholders'. The product data analyst job could offer the candidate with 2 year of experience salary upto £60k.