Johnson to attend COP26 in Glasgow later on Wednesday: Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Wednesday plans to make a second visit to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) currently being held in Glasgow, his office told Sputnik.

A representative for 10 Downing Street confirmed that Johnson would return to the summit later in the day.

Johnson already attended COP26 at the start of the month where he participated at the summit of world leaders on November 1 and November 2. Johnson also had a press conference outlining the results of the summit and noting that world leaders still had a lot to work on.

The COP26 has been regarded as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to cut greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). It runs from October 31 to November 12. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

