Kamala Harris to visit France to strengthen US alliances, partnerships in Europe

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday (local time) said that she will head to Paris to strengthen United States' alliances and partnerships in Europe and around the world, according to the White House.

Following the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, which will make America more competitive, Harris in the statement said that the US look forward to building on the progress by working with allies and partners to advance this Administration's agenda--and our country's interests--around the world.

"Tonight, I will travel to France at the invitation of President Macron to build on our Administration's progress strengthening our alliances and partnerships in Europe and around the world," she said in a statement.

Further in the statement, Harris said that she will join leaders at the Paris Peace Forum to address the rising inequality that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"To promote security and stability in cyberspace, I will participate in a high-level meeting on the Paris Agenda for Technology and the Digital Domain. And to demonstrate our strong support for the people of Libya as they plan for elections later this year, I will attend the Paris Conference on Libya," she said.

The Vice President also said that the alliance between the United States and France is America's oldest, and among our strongest. "I look forward to discussing with President Macron our work together on the most urgent challenges of our time --including the climate crisis, the global health crisis, and regional security concerns. We will also discuss new opportunities for collaboration in the area of space." "It is fitting that the trip coincides with Armistice Day and Veterans Day. During World War I, and throughout our history, members of the United States and French armed forces fought side by side in defense of freedom. The courage and commitment of our military service members is a source of national pride and gratitude. We honour their sacrifice by continuing the work--bilaterally and multilaterally--to build a better and more peaceful future," she said.

"I am departing for France on the heels of important progress for the American people, following passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal which will make America more competitive. And I look forward to building on our progress here at home by working with our allies and partners to advance this Administration's agenda--and our country's interests--around the world," Harris further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

