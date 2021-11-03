Key Taliban member among those killed in Kabul attack: Report
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 01:16 PM2021-11-03T13:16:49+5:302021-11-03T13:25:01+5:30
A key Taliban member was among those killed in an ISIS' attack on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports.
A key Taliban member was among those killed in an ISIS' attack on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports.
Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul's military corps, was killed in Tuesday's attack on the 400-bed hospital here, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack.
The attack was carried out by armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber. The terrorists targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul's more affluent neighbourhoods, the New York Times reported.
The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K, has taken responsibility.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the attack was carried out by several members of the Islamic State, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the gate to the hospital.
A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, wounding dozens, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mujahid said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app