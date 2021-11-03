Key Taliban member among those killed in Kabul attack: Report

A key Taliban member was among those killed in an ISIS' attack on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports.

Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul's military corps, was killed in Tuesday's attack on the 400-bed hospital here, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack.

The attack was carried out by armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber. The terrorists targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul's more affluent neighbourhoods, the New York Times reported.

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K, has taken responsibility.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the attack was carried out by several members of the Islamic State, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the gate to the hospital.

A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, wounding dozens, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mujahid said.

( With inputs from ANI )

