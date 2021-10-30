Kosovar leader says 2022 budget plan envisages over USD 115 Mln for defence for first time

The prime minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, said on Saturday that the state 2022 budget plan embraces allocation of 100 million euros (USD 115.5 million) for the Kosovar armed forces for the first time.

On Friday night, the government of the republic adopted a draft 2022 budget plan of 2.748 billion euros, which is yet to be approved by the parliament.

"For the first time, over 100 million euros are allocated for the 'army' of Kosovo in this budget plan," Kurti said, as quoted by Radio Television of Kosovo.

In late August, the United States delivered 55 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles to the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), and about a month before, Washington dispatched military ammunition worth $190,000 to Kosovo.

Kosovo does not have its own army forces, according to the United Nations Security Council resolution 1244. Pristina modernises and trains the KSF to transform them into real armed forces using NATO's material assistance. Serbia opposes the initiative.

In 2018, the Kosovar parliament passed a package of bills on the transformation of the KSF into a complete army. The armed forces of Kosovo are planned to consist of 5,000 troops and 3,000 reservists. Prime Minister Agim Cheku said that the army of the republic would have own artillery, air defence system, biological and chemical protection equipment. (ANI/Sputnik)

