KTR leaves for Paris to address 'Ambition India Business Forum'

Hyderabad, Oct 27 Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday left for France to address the 'Ambition India Business Forum'.

He will deliver the keynote address at the business event scheduled to be held on October 29, at the French Senate in Paris.

KTR is leading a delegation that includes Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan and other officials.

This is KTR's first visit abroad since Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.

He will also meet French industrialists and CEOs of various companies to invite investments to Telangana.

The French government invited the minister to address the Forum.

Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain had sent a letter to the minister a few days ago. "We believe it creates a great momentum between France and India and would provide a good occasion to promote the State of Telangana. I would hence like to invite you to participate in person in Ambition India 2021, as a keynote speaker after the roundtable 'Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid era'," the ambassador wrote.

"It would be an honour for us to welcome you at the French Senate and organise high-level meetings for you with the French investors," he added.

KTR had expressed happiness over receiving the invitation and stated that this would be a great global platform to highlight the investment opportunities existing in Telangana.

As part of the Forum, there will be several round tables on doing business in India, healthcare, climate, digital transformation as well as agribusiness. B2B meetings between French and Indian companies are also scheduled during the event.

The business event organised under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron aims to foster trade and investment relations between France and India. It enables companies to be aware of the challenges of the Indian market as well as learn more about investment opportunities through updates on the Indian government's economic policies and regulatory specificities.

During the previous Ambition India edition, the Forum hosted 700 participants virtually, spread over two sessions with more than 400 companies online, eager to know more about bilateral cooperation.

