Land crisis in Delhi's cemeteries leads to multiple & ash burial

New Delhi, Oct 24 Delhi's largest Muslim cemetery went out of space during the second wave surge. All cemeteries more or less were running out of space as the death toll was mounting every day. The pandemic saw rush at the cemeteries, but, the fact is that with a growing Muslim population in the national capital, the land for graveyards has not increased. The shrinking graveyard spaces is forcing Muslims to go for multiple or ash burial.

As per the reports, there are 704 Muslim graveyards in the various parts of the national capital territory. Of these only 131 graveyards are functional at present. Out of these 131 graveyards, 16 are not in use because of litigation over ownership of the graveyard land, bad landscape leading to water logging or other problems. Among the 11 districts of the city, South Delhi has the highest number of graveyards

