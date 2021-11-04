Laos reports record high of 1,170 daily COVID-19 cases

Laos reported another record high of 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 1,062 cases registered on Wednesday, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 1,165 were locally transmitted and five were imported, Deputy Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health,

Bouaphan Khampha Phongphan, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.Three more people died from the virus.

Of the new cases, Lao capital Vientiane again reported the highest number with 591.

As of Thursday, a total of 44,061 COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide while 76 people have died from the virus.

Laos reported its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor