Lavrov pledges to hold 'serious conversation' with France on Ukraine at Friday's 2+2 talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that he plans to hold a serious conversation about Ukraine with France at the 2+2 negotiations between foreign and defense ministers that Paris hosts on Friday.

"France warns that it will raise the issue of Ukraine, and I believe it means our French colleagues understand that they cannot escape responsibility for the behavior of their mentees in Kiev, I mean the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, at tomorrow's negotiations and in general. That is why we will have a very serious conversation on this topic," Lavrov said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

