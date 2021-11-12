Locally produced Sputnik V vaccine to be available in Belarus in summer of 2022

Batches of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine manufactured in Belarus will be ready for distribution in the summer of 2022, with Belarus expected to churn out about 10 million doses per year, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

"By the beginning of summer next year, the vaccine will be ready for entry into civil circulation on the Belarusian territory and at export markets. The total output volume will be about 10 million doses per year. Four million doses will be for the domestic market, with plans to put the rest of manufactured volume for the export," the state media Belarus Segodnya quotes Golovchenko as saying.

The Belarusian Sputnik V manufacturing plant will be the only of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), considering the level of vaccine manufacturing equipment and technologies, according to Golovchenko. The minister also said that the manufacturing equipment installation was being completed, and that almost all of it had already arrived.

The minister said the vaccine`s first validation series would be put into storage, testing its stability, and that the registration procedure would follow after. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

