Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off US state of Alaska

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has been registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The tremor was registered at 16:37 GMT 115 kilometers (71 miles) southeast of the Perryville settlement, with the epicenter located at a depth of 21 kilometers.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared. (ANI/Sputnik)

