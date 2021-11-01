Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off US state of Alaska

By ANI | Published: November 1, 2021 01:56 AM2021-11-01T01:56:24+5:302021-11-01T02:05:07+5:30

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has been registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off US state of Alaska | Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off US state of Alaska

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off US state of Alaska

Next

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has been registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The tremor was registered at 16:37 GMT 115 kilometers (71 miles) southeast of the Perryville settlement, with the epicenter located at a depth of 21 kilometers.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :UsgsUs Geological Survey