Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Nicaraguan coast

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday off the western coast of Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:25 a.m. local time (06:25 GMT).

The epicenter was located 97 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the city of Masaya with a population of about 130,000 people. The hearth was located at a depth of 80 kilometers.

No information on casualties or damage was reported. A tsunami threat message was not issued.

The earthquake was preceded by a 5.8 magnitude quake, which struck several hours before. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor