Maharashtra joins UN Race to Resilience Campaign at COP26

Glasgow, Nov 9 Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday announced state's entry to the United Nations Race to Resilience campaign.

Last year, the state government had incurred losses worth $2 billion paid as compensation for those impacted by extreme weather events.

"As India's most industrialised state, Maharashtra is a crucial voice in building climate resilience in the Global South. By joining the Race to Resilience, Maharashtra aims to be a leading example for regional governments, inspire climate action and sustainable development," Thackeray told the media at the ongoing 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

