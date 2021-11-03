Malaysia reports 5,071 new COVID-19 infections

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua) Malaysia has reported another 5,071 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,481,339, according to the health ministry.

Some 15 of the new cases are imported, with 5,056 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 70 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,045.

About 5,372 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,385,432.

There are some 66,862 active cases, 557 are being held in intensive care and 300 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 122,142 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 78.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

