Malaysia reports 6,210 new COVID-19 infections, 96 deaths

Malaysia reported another 6,210 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,413,592, according to the health ministry.

Some 42 of the new cases are imported, with 6,168 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 96 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,234. There are 89,337 active cases in the country, 666 are being held in intensive care units and 306 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 235,607 vaccine doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, and some 77.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 71.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

