Man deliberately gets his leg chopped in train accident to claim £2.4 million insurance

In a shocking incident, a man in a bid to claim £2.4 million insurance payout chopped off his own legs deliberately. However, the move backfired as he ended up with a suspended jail sentence and a heavy fine. A court has determined the defendant named only as Sandor Cs., due to strict local privacy laws, purposely lied down in front of a train so he could pocket the cash in 2014.The shocking incident meant both his legs were amputated from the knee down and he has been using prosthetic limbs and remained wheelchair-bound ever since. The 54-year-old resident of the Hungarian village of Nyircsaszari is claimed to have climbed onto the tracks so a train would run over both of his legs.

The Pest Central District Court made the ruling on November 9 - seven years after Cs. lost his legs. Suspicions were first raise when the authorities were told Cs. had taken out 14 high-risk life insurance policies in the year building up to the incident. Cs. claimed that he took out the policies after receiving financial advice telling him returns are better on insurance policies than savings accounts. After the incident his wife applied for the payouts but the insurance companies refused to cough up saying that they suspected he had inflicted the injury on himself. Cs. however insisted he was innocent and that he stepped on a shard of glass which resulted in him losing his balance and falling in front of the train that was just departing the station, according to reports. The long-winded investigation concluded that he should receive a two-year suspended prison sentence and an order to pay £4,725 in legal costs. It is not yet clear whether Sandor will be able to appeal the decision. However, Sandor now claims the injury and the legal case have bankrupted him. It is also unlikely that he will receive the compensation after the courts order.



