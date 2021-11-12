March against inflation in Quetta on Nov 17 will be last nail in coffin of Imran Khan government: Opposition leaders

Raising concern over the rapid spike in inflation in Pakistan, the opposition leaders said that the slated march against inflation in Quetta on November 17 will be the last nail in the coffin of Imran Khan's government.

Member of National Assembly and the provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) Balochistan Maulana Abdul Wasey, General Secretary Agha Mehmood Shah, and other leaders have said that the march against inflation in Quetta on 17 November will be the last nail in the coffin of the government, reported Pakistan vernacular media, Express Daily.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against the Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country.

The united opposition has announced to protest outside and in parliament, reported Express Daily.

Moreover, the postponement of the joint session of the parliament is proof that the government has lost its majority, said Maulana Abdul Wasey.

He said that JUI and all the parties of PDM have now entered the arena and they will not give a chance to the rulers to run away.

"The rulers have always put the security of the nation at stake for their survival. Hiding the facts and figures will not cut down inflation. Government should stop corruption and gratifying mafias to control inflation," said Wasey.

The rate of inflation in Pakistan is the fourth highest in the world. It has risen to 9 per cent with per capita income decreasing to USD 1,260 in 2021, posing a major challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to lift people out of poverty before gaining power as he promised the creation of 10 million jobs. Instead, he announced financial support of USD3 billion from Riyadh after his visit to Saudi Arabia last month.

The inflation comes at a time when the unemployment in the country is high and the wages are stagnant which is why the inflation was imposing a crushing burden on the ordinary people. The prices of fuel and electricity are "unprecedentedly high".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor