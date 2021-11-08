Markets opened on a positive note and turned negative

Mumbai, Nov 8 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Monday opened on a positive note and turned negative during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,385.76 points and touched a high of 60,434.38 points. The Sensex touched a low of 59,979.48 points.

The Sensex had previously closed at 60,067.62 points.

The Sensex is trading at 59,940.78 points down by 126.84 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,040.20 points after closing at 17,916.80 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,911.05 points in the morning.

