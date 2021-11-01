Maruti Suzuki's Oct total sales down by over 24%

New Delhi, Nov 1 Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India's October total sales fell over 24 per cent on a year-on-year basis due to shortage of electronic components.

Total sales fell to 138,335 units in October 2021 from 182,448 units sold during the corresponding period of last year.

Besides, the company's total domestic sales including passenger and commercial vehicles in addition to off-take by other OEM fell during the month under review.

The sales fell to 117,013 units last month from 172,862 sold in October 2020.

However, the company reported its highest-ever monthly exports of 21,322 units in October 2021.

"While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible meas ures to minimise the impact," the automaker said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month."

