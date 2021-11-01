Members of Indian community appreciate PM Modi's outreach to diaspora in Glasgow, UK

Members of the Indian community on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to the diaspora in Glasgow during the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26).

PM Modi today met several Indian community leaders and Indologists in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people ties.

"Strengthening our people-to-people bonds. Indian community members and Indologists gather in Glasgow to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Dr Vipin, who met Prime Minister Modi, said that even though they don't live in India, the Indian diaspora have aspirations for India.

"I am not only speaking on behalf of the Indian Diaspora of Scotland and Indian diaspora all over. We love Modi ji. Even though we don't live in India, we have hopes and aspirations and dreams for the country. In Modi, we see a leader, who will take us there," he said.

Another member of the diaspora thanked Modi for popularising Yoga all over the world. "Because of him, more and more people have started doing Yoga. It has been recognised all over the world which is wonderful. He is an amazing Indian leader and he has really really put India on top of the list," said Manjulika.

Pam Ghosal, the first Indian woman elected in Scotland, said that it's fantastic to see Prime Minister Modi is here in Glasglow at COP 26 amongst all the world leaders.

"It's very important that we all come together and make sure there is some kind of resolution to take this world forward much more environmentally. ...all leaders are coming together to keep that one commitment together," Ghosal said.

"I think we need to make sure that we have only one world we have here, one earth. We have to make sure that we all have a responsibility to play a part here including the India Prime Minister coming here in Glasglow," she added.

Anil, an IT professional, said that India is emerging in terms of IT due to all the reforms of the Indian government. "When I told PM Modi that I'm from Andhra Pradesh, he said: 'Oh Andhra Garu. It is really good'. You can see how India is emerging in terms of IT due to all the reforms of Indian government, especially under Modi Ji's leadership," he said.

At COP-26, the parties are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilisation of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The COP26 is a multilateral event and an opportunity for "Prime Ministers of India and the UK to sit together and review the implementation, the progress that had been made on the roadmap 2030 in May 2021," High Commissioner of India to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar had said during an interview with ANI.

The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit has participation by heads of State/Government of over 120 countries. PM Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to participate in the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

