Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Seychelles at the country's Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan at the country's pavilion in Expo 2020.

Speaking during the tour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE recognised the vital need for maintaining sustainability in all sectors at an early stage of its development, thanks to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Today, the nation is committed to strengthening environmental conservation, maintaining balanced socio-economic growth and ensuring all its projects are based on the principle of sustainability.

Sheikh Mohammed discussed with the Seychelles President ways to enhance ties between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, trade and tourism, in light of the efforts to facilitate smooth travel between the two countries and the restoration of normalcy in different regions of the world.

Sheikh Mohammed was accomped by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During their tour of the Seychelles Pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Ramkalawan saw exhibits that showcase the natural beauty and history of the nation's islands, the steps being taken to safeguard them, and the opportunities for people to take part in their preservation. Seychelles' Pavilion highlights the country's Blue Economy initiatives and other projects that are currently securing the country's present and future. A popular global tourism destination, Seychelles comprises 115 islands, 50 per cent of which are protected areas. His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts being undertaken by Seychelles to strengthen environmental conservation and sustainability in the country.

The Seychelles Pavilion is designed to highlight the importance of treasuring nature. Drawing from the country's lost treasure myths and treasure hunting culture, the Pavilion features the hidden treasures of the island nation. (/WAM)

( With inputs from ANI )

