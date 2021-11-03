Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovakia, Estonia at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovak Republic and Estonia at Expo 2020.

Speaking during the tour, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Expo 2020 has created a wonderful platform for celebrating the richness, breadth and diversity of human ingenuity and culture. The organisation of this mega global event reflects the UAE's ethos of bringing together nations to generate new ideas and explore partnerships for shaping a glorious future for the entire world. By displaying the best of their innovation, excellence and resourcefulness, nations participating in Expo 2020 have an unparalleled opportunity to forge new collaborations for promoting more sustainable and innovation-driven growth. Taking place at a critical juncture in human history, Expo 2020 offers hope for creating a new destiny for our planet."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During his visit to the Greek Pavilion, located in the Sustainability District, His Highness was introduced to exhibits that highlight the country's profile as a cultured and productive state with a modern economy, as well as a valuable international partner. Drawing inspiration from the legend of Ariadne's Thread and bearing the theme: 'Greece Paves the Way', the Pavilion showcases the country's success as an emerging centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. The Pavilion offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the key pillars of the nation's economy and society, and how it transitioned from antiquity to the Greece of tomorrow.

At the Australian Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was introduced to an immersive experience that allows visitors to learn about the story of the nation's diversity, taking them on a journey of the country's ingenuity and innovation through thousands of years - linking ancient indigenous know-how to modern-day discovery and invention.

The design of the Pavilion takes inspiration from the cumulus cloud, a feature of the diverse Australian landscape. The cloud's structural elements signify the way in which Australia is home to multiple cultures that unify and enhance the nation.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of the Slovak Republic located in the Mobility District, which highlights the country's advances in the aviation and space industries with a particular emphasis on the unique hydrogen technologies being developed there. Among the special exhibits, the pavilion features a hydrogen-powered passenger car, utilising technology intended to revolutionise the passenger, freight and public transport sectors. According to the Pavilion's creators, the Slovak Republic's goal is to fundamentally shift hydrogen mobility and increase the safety of this form of transport. The central European nation is also hosting displays on aviation and space technologies.

In the Mobility District, His Highness also visited the pavilion of Estonia, where the country is presenting its e-services and e-governance. By embracing everything from cashless payments to blockchain, the country is a trailblazer in the new economy.

The Estonia pavilion presents the e-solutions the country has embraced and showcases the country as a lab where new ideas can be tried and start-ups can be launched. (ANI/WAM)

( With inputs from ANI )

