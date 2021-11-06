Myanmar: Dozens of overthrown party's offices attacked since military coup, says NLD senior official

The Myanmar Military after ousting the democratically elected government in the country has bombed and destroyed the offices of the National League for Democracy (NLD), which was overthrown by the junta in February.

Kyaw Htwe, a member of the NLD Central Committee, told Radio Free Asia that there have been 44 incidents of the military coup attacking the party's offices throughout the country.

"They raided and destroyed our offices--they destroyed doors, signboards, flags, etc.," Kyaw said.

"The NLD headquarters in Yangon was raided three times and fire-bombs have been thrown at it. The Mandalay region office was similarly raided, and all manner of things were destroyed. All of these attacks were carried out at nighttime, despite Section 144 [night curfew]," he added.

In October, at least a dozen attacks were made on NLD offices.

"October marked the highest number of times NLD offices were targeted in a single month since the military seized power, Kyaw was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

"It happened while it was quiet at night, so we all heard the blast, but we didn't dare go out to look," the resident said.

"We all know in our hearts who did it. We didn't go out because we didn't want to put our lives in danger."

This came as Myanmar is in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence throughout the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

