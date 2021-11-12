Myanmar junta seals house of country's envoy to UN

Myanmar Military on Wednesday sealed the house of the Ambassador to the United Nations, who was appointed by the democratically elected government.

This came amid the junta's crackdown on officials of the National League of Democracy (NLD), the government which was overthrown by the military coup on February 1, Radio Free Asia reported.

Military junta searched, sealed and posted a warrant notice on a house owned by the parents of the country's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Htun.

"As far as I know, this home has very few visitors. Not many people live there," a neighbour who saw the security team at the house told Radio Free Asia.

"No one was in the house when they came to seal it. They searched and then posted the warrant notice," the neighbour added.

Over the past three months, junta has seized about 70 properties of NLD lawmakers and other members of the party, Radio Free Asia reported.

Meanwhile, the military junta has also tagged Kyaw Moe and other NLD supporters "terrorists."

"The Myanmar Military has issued an announcement that all assets related to the 'terrorists' shall be confiscated, that is why they sealed off that house," military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told Radio Free Asia.

In other related developments, the United Nations has restricted Myanmar Military's five-member delegation from attending the climate change conference in Glasgow.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As of Wednesday, the military has killed at least 1,252 people while arresting 9,979 people in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

