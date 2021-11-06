Myanmar military attempting to curb media freedom, say experts

Myanmar's latest amendments in telecommunications law are an attempt by the junta to suppress the voice of journalists and muzzle the media, experts and rights activists said on Friday.

Months after the Myanmar Military overthrew the democratically elected government in the country, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Monday amended the Television and Broadcasting Law to include lengthy prison sentences for violators instead of merely fines, Radio Free Asia reported.

These laws were enacted in 2015 to promote media development and state that regulations governing the use of the internet do not apply to television and radio broadcasts, Radio Free Asia reported.

Veteran journalist Myint Kyaw said the amendments represent a further restriction of press freedoms under the junta.

"This is a new threat to those media outlets posting content online, especially video and radio broadcasts," he said.

Some legal experts also told RFA that the amended law omits this clause and adds the phrase "use of any technology" to include internet broadcasting. In addition to this, violations are now punishable with sentences of up to five years in prison.

Meanwhile, Myanmar is in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence throughout the country.

Besides, the head of the military has amended provisions to 63 laws since taking control of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor