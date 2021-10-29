Myanmar military torched over 60 homes in Chin state

Myanmar Military has destroyed at least 60 civilian homes in Chin state where clashes between the junta and ethnic armed organizations have escalated since the coup ousted the democratically elected government in the country.

The military rampaged through Chin's Thantlang township on September 18, destroying 19 houses. In October, junta soldiers have torched at least 42 more houses and one church in nearby Falam township, in parts of Talang Ron and Tal villages, and the entire village of Rialti, the Radio Free Asia reported.

"It costs more than USD 5,572 to build a house. We put everything, all our savings, in building a house according to our Chin traditions, so it will be very difficult to rebuild when we are fleeing war, have no money, and not enough food to eat," a resident who fled Tal village told Radio Free Asia.

"Now we have no house in the village because of the fire. Do we have to just live in our forest hut? I don't know what to do anymore. Everyone is in tears," the Tal villager said.

Though the military has denied carrying out the arson attacks, sources told RFA that the junta soldiers were the only possible culprit.

"They were the only ones in our village as everyone had already fled. If they didn't burn the houses, who did?" a resident of Talang Rong village, who declined to be named for security reasons, told RFA's Myanmar Service.

Meanwhile, Myanmar Military has killed at least 1,219 people since February 1, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners informed.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

( With inputs from ANI )

