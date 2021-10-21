Myanmar reports 683 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 08:45 PM2021-10-21T20:45:12+5:302021-10-21T20:55:08+5:30
Myanmar reported 683 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 4.95 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
Myanmar reported 683 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 4.95 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 491,584 so far while its death toll stood at 18,465 after 21 more deaths were reported, the release said.
A total of 444,740 patients have recovered as of Thursday and over 4.68 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app