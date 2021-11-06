Myanmar reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Myanmar reported 960 new COVID-19 cases with 4.20 per cent of daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The number of total COVID-19 infections has increased to 505,998 while its death toll was recorded at 18,804 after 21 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 476,895 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the release said.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

