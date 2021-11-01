Nepal gets first Lithuania visa application centre

New Delhi, Nov 1 VFS Global on Monday announced signing of a contract with the Embassy of Lithuania to bring its visa services closer to home for the residents of Nepal.

Now travellers from Nepal can submit their visa applications at the VFS Global Lithuania Visa Application Centre in Kathmandu.

Julius Pranevicius, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, inaugurated the new centre in Kathmandu in the presence of Amit Chuke, Country Manager, Nepal, VFS Global.

Speaking about the importance of having a visa application centre in Nepal, the Ambassador said: "The newly opened visa application centre in Kathmandu is an important step in further developing relations between Nepal and Lithuania.

"This will not only facilitate the process, but will also contribute to building stronger people-to-people contacts and strengthening our bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the fields of trade, culture, tourism, academia and many others.

"We are looking forward to extending our productive cooperation with VFS Global."

Pranav Sinha, Head South Asia, VFS Global, said: "With our visa services expertise, we are excited to be the first step in your travel plans. We thank the Embassy of Lithuania for their continued support and faith in VFS Global."

The centre will accept visa applications for short and long-term visas.

In the South Asia region, VFS Global also serves the Embassy of Lithuania in India since 2019 through a network of 12 visa application centres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor