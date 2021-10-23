Nepali PM congratulates PM Modi on administering 1 billion vaccine doses, thanks him for supporting Nepal's vaccine drive

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the remarkable feat of administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country and thanked him for supporting Nepal's vaccination drive.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi for administering one billion Covid-19 vaccines in India! This remarkable achievement will provide a massive boost in ensuring safety in the neighbourhood and beyond. Also, thank you for supporting Nepal's vaccine drive and recovery," Deuba tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for their wishes on India crossing the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

In reply to a tweet by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister Modi said: "Thank you Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering for your kind words on this historic occasion. We deeply cherish our friendship with Bhutan! India remains committed in our fight against COVID-19 together with the region and the world."

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took to Twitter to congratulate India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the government of India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, displaying the innovation and solidarity of the Indian people. Thank you also, India, for supporting Maldives' Covid-19 recovery and vaccination efforts," he tweeted.

In reply to a tweet by Maldives President, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you President @ibusolih for your kind wishes. I am pleased to see the progress of the vaccination drive in the Maldives. As neighbours and close friends, our partnership to overcome COVID-19 has borne fruit."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lauded Prime Minister Modi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people. These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic," Bennett said in a Twitter post.

In reply to a tweet by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you, PM @naftalibennett. Appreciate your warm words. This milestone has been made possible by India's scientists, health workers and innovators who are also, along with their Israeli counterparts, building the foundations of our knowledge-based strategic partnership."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor