New $345mn program to transform food systems in 27 nations
By IANS | Published: November 7, 2021 01:09 PM2021-11-07T13:09:03+5:302021-11-07T13:20:07+5:30
BY VISHAL GULATI Glasgow, Nov 7 At an event at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, a new $345 ...
BY VISHAL GULATI
Glasgow, Nov 7 At an event at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, a new $345 million, seven-year program, The Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration Impact Program
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app