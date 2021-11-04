New change of the rules for "Green Certificate" in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Health has again changed the conditions under which COVID vaccination and disease certificates are valid in Bulgaria. Access to a number of indoor public places with only a coronavirus certificate was announced on October 19, and two days later the rules were adjusted to the Bulgarian reality.

With the renewed order of the Minister of Health KStoykoatsarov, the rules are changed again, clearing controversial points. In the rules so far, the certificate of post-illness, when the infection was detected by an antigen test, was valid from the eleventh day, although the mandatory isolation period lasts 14 days. In an interview with Dnevnik, Minister Katsarov said he did not intend to reduce the period in which an infected person should not leave his/her home.

The other thing that changes with the renewed order is that the vaccination certificates will be valid from the fifteenth day of the first dose. For about two weeks, the rules stipulated that the certificate could be used from the day the first dose was given (for two-dose vaccines), although according to world scientific findings, the body builds effective protection two weeks after the date of the second dose. Therefore, in the European Union, vaccination certificates are considered valid for fourteen days after the end of the vaccination cycle.

Dnevnik summarizes the latest announced conditions for COVID-19 certificates, with some of the points valid only in Bulgaria. The order already explicitly states that certificates from countries outside the European Union for vaccination, illness and testing are recognized.

The European Union vaccination certificate is valid from the 14th day after the last dose.The vaccination certificate can be used in Bulgaria from the 15th to the 30th day after the first dose, when a person has chosen one of the two-dose vaccines of "Pfizer"/ "BioNTech", "Modern" or "Astra Zeneca"/Oxford. When the second dose is given, the validity of the certificate is extended from the same day.

The Jansen single-dose vaccination certificate can be used in Bulgaria from the 15th day after the injection.

The certificate of post-illness in the European Union is valid on the basis of a PCR test from 14 days to six months after the positive result.

The certificate of post-illness in Bulgaria is valid from 15 days to a year after the positive result. The assay may have been by both PCR and antigen testing.

There is no change in the renewed order of the Minister of Health for the examination certificates.

A certificate for a negative COVID test can be issued both by PCR and antigen testing, but the duration of the first is 72 hours, and the second - 48 hours. The test must be performed by a licensed laboratory, whether at its base or at an external point. (ANI/Novinite)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor