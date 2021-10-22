New CPC chief in Tibet responsible for mass detention, suppression of Uyghurs, says Central Tibetan Administration

Expressing concerns over the appointment of Wang Junzheng as the new Chinese Communist Party Secretary in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said that as security head in Xinjiang he was responsible for mass detention and suppression of Uyghur people and that his appointment is worrisome for Tibetan people. "We are very concerned, it just came in Xinhua news report yesterday that Wang Junzheng -- the security head, the second party leader of for east Turkistan, what the Chinese call Xinjiang has been appointed as the party secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region," Karma Choeying Secretary for Department of Information and International Relation, CTA said on Thursday while speaking tohere.

"As a security head, he is directly responsible for the mass incarceration and detention of Uyghur people," Choeying added.

Underlining that Wang Junzheng's appointment is not a good sign, Choeying emphasised that it was worrisome for the Tibetan people in the region.

"From the experience, we have had from east Turkistan (Xinjiang) during the last couple of years, we are very worried," he said.

Emphasising that the Communist Party is known for its cruelty another Tibetan living-in-exile said, "Whenever they (CPC) change a position, they change it on the basis of the cruelty. How cruel they are towards humanity."

"Tibet has become a prison, a mass prison, and the Tibetans have become forced labourers for the Chinese to produce cheap products," she added.

Wang Junzheng is taking over the Tibetan portfolio after serving as deputy party secretary and security chief in the remote northwest territory (Xinjiang).

The 58-year-old Wang is one of several Chinese officials sanctioned by the US, European Union, Britain and Canada for human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang province, a move that prompted retaliation from Beijing.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and subjecting them to abuse including forced labour. However, Chinese authorities continue to deny all charges, reported Voice of America.

( With inputs from ANI )

