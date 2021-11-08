New US envoy for Afghanistan embarks on Europe, Asia trip

The new US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, has started his first trip to Europe and Asia to discuss the issues concerning Afghanistan with international partners.

"I will be traveling to Europe and Asia starting today to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with Allies and partners. The international community must act together to be effective," US Special Representative tweeted on Sunday (local time).

"It is an honor to assume the role of US Special Representative for Afghanistan. I look forward to advancing America's vital interests and supporting the Afghan people," he said in another tweet.

Prior to his trip to Europe and Asia, West met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Good to sit down with Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West @US4AfghanPeace ahead of his trip to discuss Afghanistan with international stakeholders. The first stop on his travel will be Brussels, where he will consult with Allies and partners," Blinken said in a tweet.

Last month, Tom West was named as the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan.

In prior roles in government, he served as Special Advisor to the Vice President for South Asia and Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the National Security Council from 2012-2015.

From 2011-2012, Tom was the State Department's senior diplomat in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, where he embedded with U.S. military colleagues and managed the civilian staff of a Provincial Reconstruction Team.

