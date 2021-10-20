News channel accidentally broadcasts porn video while TV anchor gives weather update

Over the past year, Corona has posed a major crisis to the world. Corona led to the widespread use of online media. Children's education also began to go online. Office meetings were also held online. But these online media often led to some incidents that became a topic of discussion for everyone. Now, an incident from a news channel in the United States has become a topic of discussion.

What happened on the screen when a woman news anchor in the US was giving a weather update caused a stir. While Anchor was giving a weather update, a porn video suddenly appeared on the screen. Anchor didn't know this, so she kept working. But after some time, when one's attention went to the screen, the video was immediately stopped. But by then the video had gone viral on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, Anchor Cody Proctor was giving weather updates on KREM News. But then a porn video started on the screen behind her. Anchor Cody had no idea what was going on behind her back. She went on doing her job. But when she found out that a porn video was playing on woman’s backside, she was shocked.

KREM expressed an apology for the misstep later that evening during their 11 p.m. showing.

“Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight,” the station said, according to Newsweek. “An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Several people reported it to the police after watching a porn video on the channel. On October 18, a porn video was aired on the KREM News channel, Spokane City police officials said. A complaint has been received in this regard. We are currently investigating the matter.