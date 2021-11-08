NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, alerts MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued an alert saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval has no official account on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi advised against impostors or fake accounts under name of NSA Doval.

"Important Alert! Shri Ajit Kumar Doval K.C., National Security Advisor has no official account on Twitter. This is to advise caution against impostor or fake accounts under his name," Bagchi tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

