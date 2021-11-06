NSAs of India, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, terror threats emanating from Afghanistan at strategic talks in Paris

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his French counterpart for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries in Paris today.

Doval co-chairs the strategic dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. The French delegation also included the Chief Military Advisor to President of France, Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland. Doval also met H.E. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces.

Doval and Emmanuel Bonne discussed various issues of global and regional interest. Both underlined the importance of Indo-Pacific and cooperation in the region.

According to a release issued by the Indian embassy in Paris, "France stressed its continuing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, as a resident power, and partnership with India as a major pillar of its Indo-Pacific strategy."

NSA Doval reiterated that France is one of India's premier global and Indo-Pacific partners. The two sides reaffirmed the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron most recently during their meeting on the margins of G20 Summit in Rome that their strategic partnership has a vital role to play in advancing peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, based on democratic values and a common belief in strategic autonomy, rule of law, multipolarity and multilateralism.

India also welcomed EU's Indo-Pacific strategy and looked forward to French presidency of the EU in the first half of 2022 as an opportunity to give further shape to EU's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, including in security, connectivity, sustainability and economic development, according to the release issued by the Indian embassy after the dialogue.

Doval and Bonne discussed the global security environment, including current developments and long term challenges in the Indo-Pacific region; the situation in Afghanistan, Africa, Southeast Asia and West Asia; the continuing challenge of terrorism; and, emerging threats in maritime, cyber and space domains. They agreed that the emerging trends in global affairs reinforce the need for closer partnership between India and France, including in the UNSC and other UN forums.The release further stated, "The two sides will pursue these objectives through enhanced bilateral cooperation, deepening engagement in regional institutions and forums and jointly working with and assisting other countries in the Indo-Pacific region."

They agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security partnership through enhanced intelligence and information sharing, operational cooperation, bolstering mutual capabilities, expanding bilateral exercises and pursuing new initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains.

France reiterated its commitment to fully support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence industrialisation, joint research and technology development in India across a wide range of advanced capabilities, based on long-standing cooperation and mutual trust.

Building on the successful India-France initiative on International Solar Alliance, the two sides stressed the need to accelerate cooperation in clean energy, including civil nuclear energy and green hydrogen, the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor