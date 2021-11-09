OSCE chairperson calls for respecting Human Rights Commitments amid migration crisis

Published: November 9, 2021

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde called on Belarus and Poland to respect their OSCE commitments on human rights and expressed concerns over the border migration crisis.

"Deeply concerned by the situation on the #Belarus-#Poland border. Migrants and refugees should never be used for political purposes. Call for respect for @OSCE principles and commitments, including #HumanRights," Linde wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

