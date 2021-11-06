Over 100 people killed in fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Over 100 people have been killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, police said Saturday.

The tragedy happened late Friday after the fuel tanker collided with a truck in the eastern part of the city and caused fuel leakage.

Eyewitnesses said residents within the community came out desperately to fetch the leaking fuel when the explosion occurred and caused heavy casualties.

Sinneh Kamara, a senior official at the Sierra Leone Connaught Hospital Mortuary Department, told Xinhua that they have received 95 bodies in the early hours of Saturday and they feared the casualty figures are set to increase because of the critical conditions of those currently admitted at hospitals across Freetown.

Eyewitnesses said some other dead bodies have been taken by their relatives for burial.

Police officers at the scene said an official statement will be issued after concluding their investigations. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

