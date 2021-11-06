Over 7,400 COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 07:32 PM2021-11-06T19:32:40+5:302021-11-06T19:40:12+5:30
An additional 1,063 patients have been recovered on November 6. Currently, the total number of recovered people is 836,284.
An additional 1,063 patients have been recovered on November 6. Currently, the total number of recovered people is 836,284.
From 16:00 on November 5 to 16:00 on November 6, 7,491 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Vietnam, of which 11 were imported and 7,480 were inside the country. To date, Vietnam has recorded 961,038 cases of COVID-19 infection, which ranks 38th out of 223 countries and territories in the world.
On November 6, a further 1,063 patients were announced to have recovered. Currently, the total number of recovered people is 836,284. (ANI/VOVWORLD)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app