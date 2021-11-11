Pak government removes TLP chief's name from list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism, sectarianism

Pakistan's Punjab government has removed the name of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi from the list of proscribed individuals suspected of terrorism, reported local media.

The government had already removed the TLP from the list of the proscribed organisations in the country on November 7.

"Name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad is hereby deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997), with immediate effect, Dawn quoted the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday.

Notably, the TLP chief was arrested on April 12, 2021, before the protests by the outfit and FIR was registered against Rizvi, according to Dawn.

Rizvi's name featured on the Fourth Schedule after four days on April 16.

TLP was declared a proscribed outfit in April this year after the violent protest by the group across Pakistan.

Weeks ago, the TLP had staged large-scale protests nationwide calling for the release of its chief and removal of the proscribed status from the group.

Following the agreement with the Pakistani government, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday decided to end its sit-in protest in Gujranwala's Wazirabad area that ran for more than a week.

Addressing the protestors at Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad, TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah announced the decision by the outfit and said that they would move to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen, reported The News International.

"Mufti Muneeb ur Rahman had assured us and told us to go back to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen when half of our demands are met. We will not go to our homes; we will go to Masjid Rahmatulil Alameen," The News International quoted Sarwar as saying.

The TLP protestors were still on the streets on Sunday evening, reported the newspaper citing Geo News.

On their way to Islamabad, the TLP workers had reached Wazirabad on October 29 demanding to remove the French ambassador over "blasphemous" sketches of Prophet Muhammad and to pressurize the Punjab government to release their chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

