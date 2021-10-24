Pak opposition alliance stages protest in Sialkot against Imran Khan govt's failure to check inflation

Pakistan's opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on Saturday staged demonstrations in Sialkot city of Punjab province against the Imran Khan-led government's failure to control rising inflation, unemployment and economic devastation, local media reported.

Addressing the people present at the protest, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said, "We need transparent elections as this is the only solution to inflation," Geo News reported.

"The government is not representative of the people, it is working for the mafia," Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Sajid Mir said, adding that "the opponents of Nawaz Sharif are also (fondly) remembering him now."

The Opposition alliance also protested in Multan and Jhang.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the series of protests would continue, Goe News reported.

"Demonstrations will be held in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal and Mian Channu tomorrow," she said, adding that PDM will also hold protests against inflation in Nawabshah, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal and Mithi, Geo News reported.

The PDM kicked off its 15-day nationwide protest on Wednesday from Rawalpindi against the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products and edibles.

Due to the rising inflation, Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the price of items of daily need, fuel and others. Opposition parties have slammed the government over inflation and held several rallies across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

