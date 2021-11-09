Pak opposition join hands to counter Imran Khan govt in Parliament over inflation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif have announced that the opposition parties are united and would join hands to fight against inflation and planned rigging in the next election in the name of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), local media reported on Tuesday.

"It is a good omen that all the opposition is united in Parliament on the issue of people, whether it is inflation or something else, and political victimisation that is taking place in the name of accountability," The News International quoted Sharif as saying.

The meeting of the opposition, chaired by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, decided on a strategy to give tough time to the Imran Khan-led government inside and outside Parliament. Sharif said that the opposition would use all legal and political means to thwart the government conspiracy. "The government wants to steal the elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," he said.

He said another meeting of the opposition would be held on Tuesday in which all the opposition parties will be present to formulate the next strategy of the opposition.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the entire opposition is united against the Imran Khan government on the issue of price hikes. "Since the agreement with the IMF, people are crushed under price hike," he said.

Bilawal said the efforts of the government to steal the votes through electronic voting machines and political victimisation through the NAB ordinance are apparent. "We will raise a joint voice for the people in Parliament and will defeat the conspiracy of rigging in elections and political victimisation," he said.

Meanwhile, JUI-F parliamentary leader said that the opposition in Parliament stands with the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and will jointly struggle for the rights of the people of Pakistan inside and outside Parliament, The News International reported.

He said the seat of Prime Minister Imran Khan was vacant during the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security while the opposition is shouldering its national responsibility in this regard.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor