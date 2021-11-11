Pak reports 637 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pakistan has reported 637 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

As many as 48,882 samples were tested during this period, out of which 637 turned out to be positive, pushing the country's caseload to 1,278,751, ARY News reported.

The pandemic claimed the lives of nine people, increasing the death toll to 28,575.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients under treatment in various hospitals across the country stands at 1,156, ARY News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

